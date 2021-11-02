Beautiful weather a few more days before rain returns

Cool and pleasant weather today and through the next few days until showers return by Thursday.

WWLTV’s Payton Malone says, “We stay beautiful Tuesday with a cool morning and comfortable afternoon in the mid 70s and lots of sunshine. Tuesday night will be cool in the 50s with patchy fog. Wednesday will be another nice day with a cool morning and afternoon in the low to mid 70s. We'll see clouds return by Wednesday afternoon and evening ahead of our next storm system.”

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. Pleasant temps. Low humidity. High: 75. Winds: NE 5-10.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny early, then increasing clouds late. Very pleasant. Low: S 57, N 49. High: 73.

THURSDAY: Cloudy, chilly. 50% scattered showers. Breezy. Low: S 60, N 52. High: 64.

FRIDAY: Early clouds, then sunny. Chilly and breezy. Low: S 54, N 46. High: 68.

SATURDAY: A chilly morning. Sunny and cool. Low: S 54, N 46. High: 68.

SUNDAY: A chilly morning. Sunny and cool. Low: S 55, N 47. High: 69.

MONDAY: A chilly morning. Mostly sunny, nice! Low: S 56, N 48. High: 73.