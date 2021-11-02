Boil water advisory continues in Oakland County following water main break

(WWJ) -- Repairs continue on the water main break near 14 Mile and Drake roads.

The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) says it could take up to five days to fix the issue, but it remains a top priority.

Three communities have been affected by the break, and the boil water advisory remains in place for Novi, Walled Lake and Commerce Township.

The boil water advisory was issued due to a lack of water pressure, which impacts water quality.

Farmington Hills Fire Chief Jon Unruh was at the site of the break on Monday, and told WWJ that crews were still having a hard time shutting off the water main.

The 48-inch water main break happened on Sunday around 5:15 p.m., shooting water directly into several homes in the area, WWJ's Jon Hewett reports.

One resident said it was "like a cannon shooting straight at the back of the house."

"It went through brick, it went through the second floor wall, so they had to board it up last night. It went through everything," Darrell Welker said.

It was not exactly clear what led to the break, but officials say the boil water advisory could still last for several days.

Officials advise all residents should boil any tap water before drinking it or using it to cook or brush teeth. If possible, the CDC recommends using bottled water instead.

Meanwhile, 14 Mile Road remains closed to traffic between Halsted and Drake Roads while crews work to fix the issue.