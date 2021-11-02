Environmental Organization Submits Request for The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to Take Over Carson Hydrogen Sulfide Chemical Leak Investigation

(WCYB) — The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has issued three notices of alleged violations against the City of Bristol, Virginia over issues at its landfill. In a news release issued to News 5, it states that drilling of 21 new landfill gas wells is complete. Next, crews will work to connect the new collection wells to existing infrastructure. They it expect that work to be finished by the end of the year.

