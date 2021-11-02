CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

TUESDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports more than 1,120 new cases of COVID-19

By Zachary Farwell
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 6 days ago
(KMIZ)

Missouri added more than 1,120 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services , 867 patients tested positive for the virus using PCR tests. That's above the state's daily average of 679 cases for the testing method.

State health department COVID-19 dashboard on Nov. 2, 2021.

Antigen tests were used to find 254 new probable cases of COVID-19. Missouri's daily average for the testing method is 215 probable cases.

The seven-day positivity rate slightly increased Tuesday from 6.6% on Monday to 6.7%.

Data from DHSS showed 148 new virus-related deaths, 144 of the deaths were discovered during a weekly check of death certificates.

  • January 2021 - 1 Death
  • February 2021 -1 Death
  • April 2021 - 1 Death
  • July 2021 - 2 Deaths
  • August 2021 -9 Deaths
  • September 2021 - 38
  • October 2021 - 92

Missouri has reported 12,203 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

More than 3.4 million Missourians have started the coronavirus vaccination process. That's 55.4% of the state's population.

The post TUESDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports more than 1,120 new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

