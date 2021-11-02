TUESDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports more than 1,120 new cases of COVID-19
(KMIZ)
Missouri added more than 1,120 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services , 867 patients tested positive for the virus using PCR tests. That's above the state's daily average of 679 cases for the testing method.
Antigen tests were used to find 254 new probable cases of COVID-19. Missouri's daily average for the testing method is 215 probable cases.
The seven-day positivity rate slightly increased Tuesday from 6.6% on Monday to 6.7%.
Data from DHSS showed 148 new virus-related deaths, 144 of the deaths were discovered during a weekly check of death certificates.
- January 2021 - 1 Death
- February 2021 -1 Death
- April 2021 - 1 Death
- July 2021 - 2 Deaths
- August 2021 -9 Deaths
- September 2021 - 38
- October 2021 - 92
Missouri has reported 12,203 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
More than 3.4 million Missourians have started the coronavirus vaccination process. That's 55.4% of the state's population.
