China is being accused of blocking and deliberately frustrating journalists trying to cover the Winter Olympics in Beijing

By Sam Cooper
Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ceoJg_0ck0ZYjd00
Beijing will host the Winter Games in February 2022.

Yi Haifei/China News Service via Getty Images

  • China has been criticized over its approach to the media ahead of the Winter Olympics.
  • An international journalists group said the country has "continuously stymied" reporters trying to cover the games.
  • It provided examples such as journalist being berated for reporting on human rights issues, and holding back access.

China has been criticized by an international journalists group for a "lack of transparency" after reportedly denying foreign media access to cover the 2022 Winter Games .

The games will begin in February in Beijing but the country has been accused of stymying foreign media's attempts to cover both the build-up and the tournament itself.

In a statement published on Tuesday , the Foreign Correspondents Club of China (FCCC), who acts on behalf of foreign media in the country, raised concerns about a "lack of transparency" around the way in which China has handled the media in the lead up to the games.

"Over the last year, the foreign press corps has been continuously stymied in its coverage of Winter Olympic Game preparations, denied attendance at routine events, and prevented from visiting sports venues in China," it said.

"Our members' repeated inquiries towards Beijing Organizing Committee for the Olympic Games (BOCOG) on how international media can report on the Games have been met with conflicting answers or neglected completely."

The club also said the behavior of China breaks the International Olympic Committee (IOC)'s Olympic Charter.

"With less than three months remaining before the start of Beijing 2022, there is still tremendous uncertainty over how and if foreign correspondents will be able to cover the Games."

"We call on the BOCOG and the IOC to improve international reporting conditions in the run-up to, and during, the Games."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31r3ux_0ck0ZYjd00
China last hosted the Summer Olympics in 2008.

Wu Diansen/VCG via Getty Images

Alongside the statement, the FCCC listed experiences from its members of their attempts to cover the games.

One example involved a reporter for an international broadcaster who said they was shouted at and threatened after broadcasting a story which mentioned some athletes considering boycotting the games over China's human rights record.

Another, a US newspaper reporter, was approached by police and security guards after taking pictures of some of the Olympic venues, while a third was only allowed to film an empty ice rink after requesting access to Olympic ski grounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NBBeH_0ck0ZYjd00
Workers clean snow at the Genting Snow Park, venue for freestyle skiing and snowboarding matches of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Wu Diansen/VCG via Getty Images

The FCCC called on both the BOCOG and the IOC to improve international media access.

"Resolving these issues is of utmost importance before thousands of international journalists from print and broadcast outlets prepare to enter China to cover the next Olympic Games in February," it said.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 5

Insider

