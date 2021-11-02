CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

I-4 entering downtown Tampa shut down after car chase ends in crash

By Josh Fiallo
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=492bBI_0ck0ZWyB00
Westbound traffic was backed up on Interstate 4 entering downtown Tampa after a high-speed chase ended in a crash just before the morning rush hour, troopers said. [ Florida 511 ]

TAMPA — Drivers headed to Tampa from eastern Hillsborough County may want to avoid Interstate 4.

Traffic on the interstate was backed up past Ybor City on Tuesday morning as rush-hour overlapped with a crash investigation where the highway intersects Interstate 275.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. after a 40-year-old Largo man led troopers on a brief high-speed chase along the highway, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The highway remained closed 3½ hours later at 7 a.m.

The incident began when Willie D. Lloyd, 40, of Largo, was spotted speeding and tailgating another vehicle near Orient Road, the Highway Patrol said. Lloyd’s car had no headlights on. A trooper tried to pull Lloyd over but he took off at speeds of more than 100 mph.

The chase ended when Lloyd crashed his car into a semitractor-trailer carrying milk. The collision happened where I-4 merges into I-275 southbound approaching downtown Tampa.

Two lanes connect I-4 to I-275 where the crash happened and both lanes were closed at 7 a.m., bringing westbound I-4 traffic to a standstill.

Troopers say Lloyd tried to flee on foot after the crash before he was apprehended. He received minor injuries. A 34-year-old St. Petersburg woman riding with Lloyd was seriously injured in the crash and hospitalized, troopers said. The driver of the semi-trailer was not injured.

Lloyd faces charges including DUI, DUI with serious injury, DUI with property damage, fleeing and eluding, driving with a suspended license, leaving the scene of a crash with injury, resisting without violence, possession of marijuana, possession of an open liquor bottle, and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. A warrant for his arrest on a burglary charge also had been issued earlier.

Comments / 4

Keith Romeyn
6d ago

3 1/2 hours later still closed? Come on guys. you gotta due better then that. what's to investigate, the trooper put his lights on, and the 40 year oldTook off at speed of 100 mph, committed attempted suicide. He's in custody, open the highway people need to get to work.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Largo, FL
City
Ybor City, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lloyd, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Tampa Bay Times

New Port Richey woman dies after collision with Pasco school bus

A 59-year-old woman from New Port Richey died Friday from injuries suffered during a crash with a Pasco County school bus on Wednesday. The bus, which did not have any children aboard, was heading northbound on Old Tampa Bay Drive when the driver failed to yield and entered the path of the woman’s sedan, which was traveling eastbound on State Road 52, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Off-duty Hillsborough detention deputy under investigation in fatal Tampa crash

TAMPA — The last memory Peter Richter has of his wife Krista is checking to make sure it was safe to turn. Married 35 years, the Lutz couple had just finished a Friday night dinner at Burger Culture when Krista Ricther pulled their Nissan Murano into a turn lane on North Dale Mabry Highway. She didn’t like making U-turns, her husband said, so she was going to turn east onto Sligh Avenue to turn around, then head north toward home.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Man arrested in death of bicyclist, police say

A man who allegedly struck and killed a bicyclist Thursday morning has been arrested, Tampa Police said. Philip Henkin, 58, was driving north in a southbound lane at a high rate of speed on Lizard’s Tail Road near Park Centre Drive Thursday at 7:35 a.m., police said. Henkin, driving a Tesla, was navigating a turn when he struck a bicyclist head on and then crashed into a tree.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie D
Tampa Bay Times

Man shot by Largo Police in officer-involved shooting

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating an officer-involved shooting after Largo Police said officers shot at a man who was armed with a rifle Saturday night. The incident took place after officers responded at 9:50 p.m. to a domestic disturbance in the area of 144th Lane N., the...
LARGO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Tampa#Car Chase#Florida Highway Patrol#Interstate 4#Sb#Fhp Tampa#Fhptampa
Tampa Bay Times

Winter the dolphin possibly fighting ‘gastrointestinal infection,’ Clearwater aquarium says

Winter the dolphin may be fighting a gastrointestinal infection, according to preliminary blood work, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium said Sunday in a media release. Staff members noticed on Nov. 1 that Winter, the aquarium’s movie-star dolphin, had not been eating and was behaving abnormally, the release said. The aquarium’s care team is working around the clock in Winter’s recovery, according to aquarium spokesperson Kelsy Long.
CLEARWATER, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Tampa Bay Times

Meet the 89-year-old horse whisperer for Pinellas program

Mary “Snakey” Urquhart has run the Horses for Handicapped Foundation of Pinellas County since 1981. The program offers recreational horseback riding for children and adults with such disabilities as autism spectrum disorder, cerebral palsy and post-traumatic stress disorder. “It gives them the physical exercise that they don’t want to do,’’ says Urquhart, a retired teacher who turns 89 this month. The program was started by Gene and Pat Harris of Largo through the Kiwanis Club of Seminole and its foundation. It relies solely on donations.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
47K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy