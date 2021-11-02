I-4 entering downtown Tampa shut down after car chase ends in crash

Westbound traffic was backed up on Interstate 4 entering downtown Tampa after a high-speed chase ended in a crash just before the morning rush hour, troopers said. [ Florida 511 ]

TAMPA — Drivers headed to Tampa from eastern Hillsborough County may want to avoid Interstate 4.

Traffic on the interstate was backed up past Ybor City on Tuesday morning as rush-hour overlapped with a crash investigation where the highway intersects Interstate 275.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. after a 40-year-old Largo man led troopers on a brief high-speed chase along the highway, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The highway remained closed 3½ hours later at 7 a.m.

The incident began when Willie D. Lloyd, 40, of Largo, was spotted speeding and tailgating another vehicle near Orient Road, the Highway Patrol said. Lloyd’s car had no headlights on. A trooper tried to pull Lloyd over but he took off at speeds of more than 100 mph.

The chase ended when Lloyd crashed his car into a semitractor-trailer carrying milk. The collision happened where I-4 merges into I-275 southbound approaching downtown Tampa.

Two lanes connect I-4 to I-275 where the crash happened and both lanes were closed at 7 a.m., bringing westbound I-4 traffic to a standstill.

Troopers say Lloyd tried to flee on foot after the crash before he was apprehended. He received minor injuries. A 34-year-old St. Petersburg woman riding with Lloyd was seriously injured in the crash and hospitalized, troopers said. The driver of the semi-trailer was not injured.

Lloyd faces charges including DUI, DUI with serious injury, DUI with property damage, fleeing and eluding, driving with a suspended license, leaving the scene of a crash with injury, resisting without violence, possession of marijuana, possession of an open liquor bottle, and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. A warrant for his arrest on a burglary charge also had been issued earlier.