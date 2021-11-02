CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX Crew Dragon launch to space station delayed by "minor medical issue"

By William Harwood
CBS News
CBS News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe planned launch of a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule Wednesday carrying four astronauts to the International Space Station has been delayed to at least Saturday because of a "minor medical issue" with one of the crew members, NASA announced Monday. The agency said the delay is not related to...

CBS News

CBS News

