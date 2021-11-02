Authorities say shooting threat naming a Richland High School traced to North Carolina district

A police vehicle sits outside Richland Elementary on Monday, Nov. 2, 2021, while students depart school buses as an added precaution after an investigation into a shooting threat at the district was determined to be false. By Joshua Byers jbyers@tribdem.com

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A threat of a planned shooting involving Richland High School has been determined to be false following an investigation by authorities.

Administrators were alerted late Monday evening through the Safe2Say Something emergency tip line that the threat was circulating on social media.

“When you get that message, you have to react quickly,” Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said.

The Richland police were immediately contacted, and an investigation was started by the school resource officer and a detective with the department.

“They started investigating it and eventually found out it involved a school in North Carolina,” Richland Police Chief Michael Burgan said.

The school in the southern state shares a similar name as the school district in Johnstown, which is why it was reported.

Burgan noted that there are several districts named “Richland” in the country, including at least three others in Pennsylvania alone.

Nadonley said receiving notices such as this one “scares the daylights out of you” because “it’s the last thing you think could happen, but it could happen anywhere.”

He added that his thoughts and prayers go out to the district in North Carolina.

As a precaution, there will be an increased police presence with other heightened security measures in place at Richland buildings on Tuesday and throughout the following days.

“Out of an abundance of caution, because there were a lot of parents who were nervous and concerned today, we decided to keep our current posture with the amount of officers we have at the school,” Burgan said. “(We’re) trying to give them a little bit of reassurance.”

Nadonley asked the community to refrain from sharing inaccurate information on social media that would result in further problems for the North Carolina school district.