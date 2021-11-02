CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

Man faces daily fines for large ‘Trump Won’ and ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ banners outside his home

By Jake Holter, Nexstar Media Wire
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tgRZM_0ck0ZO9b00

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A Florida homeowner has run afoul of local county code enforcement officials thanks to his massive political banners.

Marvin Peavy, of Seagrove Beach, has hung two, almost three-story-tall Trump banners on his house, stating “Trump Won” and “Let’s Go Brandon.”

Teen killed while trick-or-treating had just become an organ donor

One banner asserts the falsehood that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election, a conspiracy theory put forward by hardline and far-right supporters. The other banner is a coded expletive aimed at President Joe Biden.

Walton County Code Enforcement is now fining him for each day he displays the banners, which he said violates his right to free speech.

“I’m here on the beach, and I got a lot of traffic, and people needed to see what I believe in,” Peavy said. “That’s free speech, and I wanted everyone to know that I’m a Republican and I’m supporting Donald Trump.”

Peavy lives in the South Walton community on exclusive State Road 30A, which spans 20 miles of Florida Panhandle coastline. During a code enforcement hearing last month, a compliance magistrate said the “Trump Won” banner violated the county’s land development code along 30A.

4 Tennessee properties named to historic places register

Peavy is being fined $50 a day for every day the banner flies.

Many came out to Peavy’s house Sunday afternoon to show their support for him.

“I had attended the code enforcement meeting when this was brought up, and I was quite shocked when they said they were going to fine him $50 a day for a banner that’s on his private property,” supporter Tabitha Howard said.

Peavy first flew a large-scale Trump 2020 banner on his home last year but took it down after the inauguration of President Biden. Walton County never took any action against Peavy for that banner because it was up during an active election cycle, which is allowable under local code.

Miss Alabama 1984 wears a new crown

The “Trump Won” banner went up in May this year, and Peavy has now doubled down, hanging a “Let’s Go Brandon” banner on Saturday.

“People admire people that stand up, and we have got to start standing up,” Bill Fletcher, the chairman of the Walton County Republican Executive Committee said. “He is the epitome of somebody who will stand up for his First Amendment right.”

Walton County Code Compliance official Michael Lynch said the land-use code preserves the visual structure of the peaceful beach vacation community, and that the banner’s content is irrelevant.

However, Peavy said he has no plans to remove the banners. He claimed that people all over the country have offered to pay the fines, including a Louisiana woman who has offered to pay for the next two years.

Huntsville Junior High open grocery store for students to shop with points

If the code compliance magistrate finds Peavy in violation again at the hearing on Nov. 17, his fines will be due and will continue to accrue each day the banners remain.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

'Let's go Brandon,' explained

(CNN) — On Friday night, a Southwest Airlines pilot allegedly said "Let's go Brandon" over the plane intercom, causing a stir on board and prompting an investigation by the airline. As CNN wrote:. "The Associated Press, which had a reporter on board the flight, first reported that a pilot of...
JOE BIDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Walton County, FL
State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
City
Brandon, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Walton County, FL
Crime & Safety
Bakersfield Now

Trump campaign joins the 'Let's Go Brandon' trend

(WPDE) — People who donate $45 or more to the Trump campaign will receive a "Let's Go Brandon" T-shirt, according to an email sent out Thursday. The Trump campaign is cashing in on the newfound popularity from the phrase that has become conservative code for something far more vulgar: "F—- Joe Biden."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Slate

Let the Right Have “Let’s Go Brandon”

Shibboleths exist for good reason: people love belonging to secret clubs, they like feeling like insiders while making others feel like outsiders. I’ve been debating whether “Let’s Go Brandon”—the Republican phrase standing in for “Fuck Joe Biden”—counts as one. I suspect it doesn’t. It’s too widespread, for one thing: There are piles of news articles explaining this silly substitution of one phrase for another. It’s less a codeword between insiders than a veiled taunt. Sure, it’s sort of pretending to be private and polite, and this gives it a slightly weird and contorted energy; you don’t often see trolling combined with H-E-double-hockey-sticks primness. But one sees why it appeals. Republicans got excited that a journalist misheard chants of “Fuck you, Biden” as “Let’s go, Brandon,” so the phrase usefully captures how much they hate the president of the United States and how much they hate the lamestream media, or the fake news, or whatever the current phrase du jour is for the forces they feel are censoring the magnitude of their hatred of President Biden. Republicans seem to take a lot of pleasure in schoolyard wordplay—calling the Democratic Party the Democrat Party, for example (or, a favorite, calling them DemocRATS). Judging by the speed with which this latest bon mot has traveled, “Let’s Go Brandon” is a hit.
POLITICS
Shore News Network

Protesters chant “F-ck Joe Biden” and “Let’s go Brandon” Outside CNN’s Los Angeles Studio

LOS ANGELES, CA – Protesters showed up in front of CNN’s headquarters in Los Angeles in a “Defund the Media” protest, chanting “F-ck Joe Biden” and “Let’s Go, Brandon”. the crowd of about one hundred protesters rallied against the network’s endorsement and support for left-wing principles such as vaccination mandates,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Panhandle#Wmbb#Republican
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: Let’s Go Brandon? Let’s Go Donald Trump?

It’s election day, and the country has eyes on some gubernatorial elections, most notably Virginia. Glen Younkin looks to have a lead in the early tally, will it hold? Radio and TV personality Ben Ferguson joins guest host Nate Shelman to discuss if what we are seeing today is more of a “let’s go Brandon” statement, or a “let’s go Donald Trump” movement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene complains that someone stole the ‘Let’s go Brandon’ sign mocking Biden from outside her office

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene on Thursday took to Twitter to complain that persons unknown had stolen a sign bearing a code for a vulgar reference to President Joe Biden from outside her office.“Last night someone stole my Let’s Go Brandon sign and tore off a few of the lovely letters from nice people too,” Ms Greene wrote. She added a suggestion that whoever had stolen the display “must have been really upset about that little red wave on Tuesday,” a reference to former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe’s loss in his bid for a second term leading the commonwealth earlier...
U.S. POLITICS
mediaite.com

73 Percent of Biden Voters Want Pilot Who Said ‘Let’s Go Brandon!’ to be ‘Punished’ — And 39 Percent Want Him Fired

According to a new poll, a whopping 73 percent of Biden voters want punishment meted out to the Southwest Airlines pilot who punctuated a flight with the phrase “Let’s go Brandon!”. For the uninitiated, the “Let’s go Brandon!” trend originated when some NASCAR fans at Talladega chanted “Fuck Joe Biden”...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
577K+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy