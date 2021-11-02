CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Asking for prayers for my Dad who is my best friend and my Hero.

tigernet.com
 7 days ago

He is having surgery in the morning for cancer. Thank you for the many times you have prayed for me and my family. I thank all of you for once again praying for my Dad. I do not know how bad it is or if they can get all of the...

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Argus Observer Online

Ron Verini: True hero’s in my life

I mentioned some of this in articles before but thought that with the conflicts that are going on between neighbors regarding vaccines, masks, political parties, science, misinformation and Afghanistan our thoughts need a little distraction. So here it goes. I was thinking the other day about the true hero’s in...
POLITICS
CBS Chicago

North Suburban Woman Pens Letter Expressing Gratitude And Raising Awareness About PLS — Which Has Robbed Her Of Her Voice, But Not Her Passion

HAINESVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — This is not the kind of story we normally bring you. It started with a viewer’s letter, written by a woman with a rare disease wanting to raise awareness about her illness. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Monday night, it is also the woman’s way to tell her family how grateful she is for their love. Dave Cohen serves as the voice of his wife, Lisa – as he has done for 11 years. He read aloud a letter that Lisa wrote us, wanting to thank her parents publicly for their lifetime of support. “I want...
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Dabo Swinney
Entertainment Weekly

Alaskan Bush People's Bear Brown opens up about dad Billy's death: 'He was my best friend and my hero'

Over the past 13 seasons, millions have fallen in love with Alaskan Bush People's Billy Bush and his family of nine. They've watched as the family weathered the elements and bear attacks on their isolated Alaskan homestead, banded together as mom Ami beat an advanced cancer diagnosis, and began a new life in rural Washington. As recently as last Sunday, fans tuned in to the massively popular reality series to watch Billy motivate his family — which includes sons Matt, Bam, Bear, Gabe, and Noah, and daughters Bird and Rain — as they continued to build out their new home, North Star Ranch. But those who follow the family's journey in real time know that Billy died in February after suffering a seizure at the age of 68.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
arcamax.com

How can I teach my children to understand the power of prayer?

Q: How can I teach my children to understand the power of prayer? – P.C. A: Parents set the example in the home. Children watch, listen, and learn more than adults realize. When they see the family praying together, when they are taught to look for God’s voice in their lives, they begin to comprehend that God hears the prayers of those who seek Him.
RELIGION
thelily.com

How my half sister went from being a stranger to my best friend

The only image I had of my half sister growing up was the photo of a girl about 8, standing in a backyard plastic pool with one hand on her hip, her head cocked to the side. Her hair was pulled into a high side-ponytail with a fat braid. She had on a blue-and-white polka-dot bathing suit with white frills around the collar, and a huge smile on her face.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood#My Hero#Preparedness#Pig#Tigernet#Tigerpulse#Leo
TVShowsAce

Wait, Is Jeremiah Duggar Breaking His Family’s Courtship Rules?

Jeremiah Duggar may be done following his family’s rules. Counting On fans are aware of the family’s strict guidelines for modesty, courtships, and more. As some of the kids have grown up, gotten married, and moved out, they have ditched some of the rules. Now, Jeremiah may be following in his older siblings’ footsteps. So, what exactly is going on?
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
Sira M.

7 Signs Someone Likes You a Lot

“Remember when we used to hang out with our college friends? I liked you a lot. But you never noticed me.”. “Really? I liked you too and tried to give you some hints, but you never made a move. I assumed you weren’t interested after all and didn’t make a move either.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy