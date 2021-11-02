CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake-effect showers move in throughout the day with some mixed precipitation possible at times

By Nick Guzzo
WETM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is a bit of an interesting day weather wise. We are dealing with lake-effect precipitation as we head throughout the day. Generally, most of this will be rain but some mix is possible at times which includes some wet snowflakes. This is due to colder air in the upper atmosphere...

