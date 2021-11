MGLN - Free Report) delivered third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 3 cents per share, which declined 62.5% year over year due to escalating expenses. The company’s revenues of $1.3 billion climbed 7.2% year over year in the quarter under review on the back of net new business growth in the Healthcare segment. However, the upside was partly offset due to the non-renewal of Magellan Rx’s Individual Part D Prescription Drug Plan (PDP) on Jan 1, 2021 resulting in a slight decline in the company’s Pharmacy Management segment.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO