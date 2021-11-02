40% chance of rain-snow Tuesday; mountain snow likely

DENVER (KDVR ) — The next storm system arrives today. The mountains can expect 3-8 inches of new snow by Wednesday morning. Denver and the Front Range have a 40% chance of rain/snow mainly during the evening rush-hour.

The Foothills and Palmer Divide could get 1-inch of snow accumulation.

Snow forecast by 5am Wednesday.

Snow forecast by 5am Wednesday.

It will turn drier on Wednesday with partly sunny skies and highs in the 50s.

It will be dry and sunny Friday through Sunday with warmer highs in the 60s.

The Fall time change (“Fall back”) occurs on Sunday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.