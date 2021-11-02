CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Criminal Defense Attorney Says There Was Nothing Alec Baldwin Told The Press Following Accidental 'Rust Shooting 'That Could Hurt Him'

By Aisling O'Connor
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tXhIK_0ck0XcO500

After Alec Baldwin addressed the press regarding the fatal shooting on the set of Rust last month, experts weighed in on what the impromptu press conference could mean for him.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's an active investigation in terms of a woman [Halyna Hutchins] died. She was my friend," Baldwin told photographers in Vermont on Saturday, October 30. "We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together, and then this horrible event happened."

Lara Yeretsian, a criminal defense attorney, told Fox News that the press briefing was not planned. "It's very raw, very real, very emotional. It's not necessarily what a lawyer would want the client to do. But can I tell you it just shows how upset he is, how this has affected his life, how he's lost a friend. It's real and harrowing," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13l2Gl_0ck0XcO500
Source: MEGA

According to Yeretsian, the actor's wife Hilaria Baldwin looked "upset" in the video.

The attorney said that "there's nothing that [Alec] said here that could hurt him" in a potential criminal case if charges were to be brought against him but if she was his representative, she would not have advised him to speak to the press.

"No lawyer is going to be happy with the fact that his/her client did that. But at the same time, I think at the end of it, when you look at it, you think, 'No, I don't think he hurt himself from the criminal and a PR perspective,"' she explained.

However, chairman of Reputation Management Consultants Eric Schiffer told the publication that the 63-year-old saying the crew was "well-oiled" is "going to come back to haunt him."

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ovek_0ck0XcO500
Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

"They're going to use that against him, especially if they've got evidence otherwise. … If crew members walked out because of safety issues and problems, then I'm sure they're going to use it against [the producers] now," Schiffer explained. "It's possible that that's what he thought he had, and the issues were minor. We don't really know. And maybe that's why he's using that term or that phrase, but time will tell."

Schiffer felt addressing the press was a bad move. "He is breaking one of the most important rules of managing a crisis, which is don't do any further damage when you are blatantly telling an untruth to the public at a time where your own credibility [is an] issue," he said. "You're hurting yourself in unimaginable ways, especially when the public right now is wondering why an adult would think it would be okay to aim a gun at anyone."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pynf9_0ck0XcO500
Source: MEGA

"Keep yourself away from the media," he suggested. "Make sure you're doing whatever you can behind the scenes away from the cameras to help the family of those that you've hurt and allow the investigation to reveal what it will go. I would not [advise] putting [Baldwin] in front of cameras at this point. He made one statement that was enough."

Comments / 5

yataheigh
6d ago

nothing like a well oiled machine thats members were quitting in protest before something happened....care to explain, Mr. Baldwin..?

Reply
5
growler wolf
6d ago

Americans need to learn responsibility when it comes to guns. And they way we teach Adults is in prison. It doesn't matter who loaded, handed, touched that gun before Bladwin took possession of it, He pulled the trigger, He is responsible for the results of that action and HIM ALONE. Because as a country, When it comes to firearms, PLACE TOTAL responsibility in the hands of the person pulling the trigger. That's the Law.

Reply
5
Tim Moore
5d ago

he was wrong. 1st law of gun safety is always make sure your weapon is not loaded and point it in a safe direction while checking

Reply
2
Related
insideedition.com

Woman Who Accidentally Ran Over Boy 44 Years Ago Says Alec Baldwin Is 'On a Journey' After Fatal Shooting

Maryann Gray is living with the shame and guilt of accidentally killing someone, just like Alec Baldwin. In 1977, Gray was driving down a narrow country road outside Oxford, Ohio, going the speed limit of 45 miles per hour. All of a sudden, she says she saw a pale flash and felt a bump. She had hit and killed an 8-year-old boy named Brian, who ran into the street to get the mail.
OXFORD, OH
AFP

Man who handed Baldwin loaded gun breaks silence

The crew member who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" expressed his shock and sadness Monday, in his first public comments since the tragedy. David Halls' role in the accident on the New Mexico set of a 19th-century Western last month has been under scrutiny after he told police he had failed to fully check the firearm before the fatal incident. In a statement to the New York Post on Monday, Halls said he is "shocked and saddened" by the death of Halyna Hutchins, but did not directly address the shooting or his role. "Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I've worked with, but also a friend," wrote Halls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Rust Gaffer Says He Held Halyna Hutchins 'While She Was Dying,' Blames Her Death on 'Negligence'

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' colleague on the set of Rust is revealing his account of the tragic shooting that took her life last week. Serge Svetnoy, who served as the electrician on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie, wrote in an emotional Facebook post that he was standing next to Halyna, 42, when she was shot and killed by Baldwin on the set of the film on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
Whiskey Riff

Armorer On Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Pissed Off Nicolas Cage On Set Of Previous Film Over Lack Of Safety

At this point, it’s pretty obvious the armorer on the set of Alec Baldwin’s upcoming movie Rust had NO business being anywhere near a firearm on a movie set. Last week, we learned of the tragic news of Alec Baldwin accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set while filming upcoming western movie Rust, after he was given a prop gun with live rounds in it. Director Joel Souza was also injured but released from the hospital. As more details come to light, we’re […] The post Armorer On Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Pissed Off Nicolas Cage On Set Of Previous Film Over Lack Of Safety first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Hilaria Baldwin
hotnewhiphop.com

Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland Blasts Candace Owens: "Hateful, Cancerous Human"

The shooting on the set of Rust last week has been the non-stop talk of the industry as people attempt to piece together how such a brazen act of negligence could occur. We previously reported on Alec Baldwin firing a prop weapon on the set of his western film while on location in New Mexico. Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography, was fatally wounded. Director Joel Souza was shot but survived his injuries.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Criminal Defense Attorney#Baldwin Family#Fox News
InsideHook

Please Stop Running That Photo of Alec Baldwin After His Horrific On-Set Accident

Since the news broke last evening of a horrific on-set accident in which Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun that mistakenly contained a live round while filming his new movie Rust, accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza, there’s a photo that’s been circulating online and splashed across front pages of the aftermath. In it, Baldwin stands at the side of the road doubled over, looking like he’s either about to vomit or perhaps trying to steady himself after just having done so, very clearly overwhelmed by the grief, shock and guilt of unintentionally ending someone’s life. In another snap, he’s seen looking frantic while holding a cell phone up to his ear, presumably seeking help or comfort and wondering — as anyone who just accidentally killed someone would — what the hell he’s supposed to do.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Rust
IndieWire

Moments Before ‘Rust’ Shooting, Alec Baldwin Was Told His Gun Did Not Contain Live Rounds, Police Say

Court documents published Friday reveal the first official account of the shooting on the New Mexico set of “Rust.” They suggest that neither Baldwin nor the first assistant director were aware the gun contained a live round up until the moment Baldwin pulled the trigger, fatally wounding cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. The information, first published by the Santa Fe Reporter, comes from a search warrant affidavit that was obtained by the newspaper from a local court. Additionally, IndieWire has obtained the “Rust” call sheet from Thursday, the day of the shooting, that details the weapons that were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
neworleanssun.com

Donald Trump claims Alec Baldwin 'maybe loaded' gun in 'Rust' shooting incident

Washington [US], November 7 (ANI): Former US President Donald Trump has spoken against actor Alec Baldwin, claiming that the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the 'Rust' set might not necessarily have been an accident. Trump's bitter relation with Baldwin is well-known, largely based on the actor's lampooning impersonation...
PUBLIC SAFETY
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy