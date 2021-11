Ford Motor Co. is selling bonds aimed at benefiting the environment, a first for the automaker and part of its transition to electric vehicles. The Dearborn, Michigan-based company is marketing green bonds expected to mature in 10 years, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Early pricing discussions anticipate a yield in the 3.625% area and net proceeds will be used exclusively for clean transportation projects and for the design, development and manufacturing of its battery electric-vehicle portfolio, the person said.

ECONOMY ・ 4 HOURS AGO