CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

4 hospitalized, 2 airlifted after South Carolina business fire

By Alessandra Young, Sydney Broadus
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lzhKH_0ck0Ws1000

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Four people were taken to the hospital following a fire Monday morning at a Spartanburg County business.

Firefighters were called to Innovative Fibers on Littlejohn Street shortly after 10:30 am.

Multiple helicopters responded for the injuries.

Westview-Fairforest Fire Chief Scott Garrett said there were people trapped inside when firefighters arrived but the fire was put out quickly.

“Three victims had been caught in the fire itself, four people were there working,” he said.

Teens lead Union County deputies on wild 100 mph+ chase into Charlotte

Garrett says all four were taken to a hospital. Two were airlifted to the burn center in Augusta, Georgia and the other two were taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

Garrett says fires like these aren’t common at businesses and multiple agencies responded to the call.

“For the tragedy we had to deal with, the operation went really smooth. We’re running automatic aids, all of our automatic aid departments responded very quickly. EMS got there in a pretty timely fashion, so everything just kinda worked really fluidly,” said Garrett.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

He says he’s responded to calls at the textile fiber company before.

Garrett says this is the first time in his career they’ve had to land two helicopters for a call.

Administration with a nearby prep school says they sent a message out to parents about the situation; and to let them know everyone was safe at the school.

7NEWS said the fire crews are investigating what started the fire.

  • (Source: 7NEWS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qby0g_0ck0Ws1000
    (Source: 7NEWS)

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 15

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Truck carrying wine overturns, closes busy NC highway

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A busy stretch of road is closed after a tractor-trailer overturned. The Department of Transportation is reporting that US-421 was closed near the Peters Creek Parkway/Highway 150 exit. This closure was expected to last some time. Wine cases and bottles are broken in the roadway, visible in the pictures tweeted by […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Shots fired into occupied Rock Hill home, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Shots were fired into a Rock Hill home early Sunday morning while two teenagers were inside, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said officers responded to the area of Green and Little streets after multiple gunshots were heard just after midnight on Sunday. Officers said they […]
ROCK HILL, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Pianist charged in stabbing death of South Carolina woman

GREER, S.C. (AP) — A professional pianist has been charged with the killing of a South Carolina woman who was found stabbed to death in her home last month. Zachary David Hughes, 29, was arrested on the murder charge Wednesday, according to Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis. Investigators found physical evidence tying Hughes to the […]
GREER, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Accidents
State
Georgia State
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
Fox 46 Charlotte

Retired South Carolina K9 ‘Viking’ dies

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A retired K9 from the Surfside Beach Police Department has died. The department announced the death of K9 Viking Sunday morning in a post on its Facebook page but did not provide any additional information. Viking was described as “a dedicated and focused police K-9, working to keep illegal drugs […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Garrett
Fox 46 Charlotte

5 injured in crash involving school bus in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — At least five people were injured in a crash involving a school bus in east Charlotte Monday morning, Medic confirmed. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday near Gold Pan Road and Dublin Creek Boulevard. Medic said five people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Three were taken to the hospital. FOX […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Accident#Innovative Fibers#Ems#Fox 46 Alerts#Breaking News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 dead, 5 wounded from shootings at N. Carolina night club

AHOSKIE, N.C. (AP) — Police in northeastern North Carolina were investigating a weekend shooting melee at a night club that left one person dead and five others wounded. The shootings originated from the Alaysia Bar & Grill in Ahoskie, according to police, where local officers arrived shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday. There they found over […]
AHOSKIE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Sheriff: Lancaster County man wanted for violent crime offenses found hiding in Kershaw shed

KERSHAW, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Lancaster County man wanted for multiple violent crime offenses was arrested last Wednesday after deputies found him hiding in a shed in Kershaw, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the sheriff’s office Drug Task Force received information that 33-year-old Melvin Sowell was at a home […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy