On Monday morning, as high schoolers arrived to campus, a bomb threat targeting Abington Public Schools including the Pre-K, middle and high school was found. The Abington Police Department was notified and the schools decided to immediately evacuate the building, according to a statement from the superintendent, Peter Schafer. In correspondence with the emergency plan, high school students and staff were sent to the Frolio School, middle school students were sent to Beaver Brook Elementary and Pre-K students had not yet begun arriving.

ABINGTON, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO