Holloway receives the Pinnacle Award

LAURINBURG – Atrium Health presented its top honor on Tuesday, Oct. 26, to a well-deserving associate of Scotland Health.

Tammy Holloway, RN, assistant director of associate health, was surprised with the exciting news in front of hospital administration, friends, and teammates. Hundreds of applications were submitted across the Atrium system and their partner hospitals. Tammy was one of seventeen to receive this award.

The presentation of the Pinnacle Award is the highest award an Atrium teammate can receive. The Pinnacle recognizes, rewards and honors teammates who demonstrate extraordinary attention to our core values of Caring, Commitment, Integrity and Teamwork and reinforces the importance of these behaviors to others.

The nomination letter submitted by her director, Gary Hatchell, in honor of Tammy described in detail her commitment to safety and to her team. It also described specific instances in which Tammy played a significant role in demonstrating The Scotland Way, Scotland Health’s values. She has been an asset in not only Associate Health but also an integral leader on the Covid Vaccination Team.

An excerpt from the nomination letter stated, “She truly cares about the staff and patients that she encounters and will do whatever is necessary to ensure that their needs are met. Tammy has worked tirelessly during the COVID pandemic, working long hours, weekends, and being on call. She worked in our community COVID testing drive-thru and vaccination clinic team. During this time, she supervised the parking lot nurses which meant she was in the elements. She worked in rain, freezing temperatures and the heat and she always did it with a smile.”

“We are very proud of Tammy and her service to Scotland Health over the last 30 years. She has touched many teammate and patient’s lives during her service to us. We are blessed to have her at Scotland Health and thrilled with her win, so everyone knows how special she is,” stated Greg Wood, president and CEO of Scotland Health.