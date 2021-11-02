Crispy Innovation To Drive The Zoonotic Disease Market

Analysts at Persistence Market Research have conducted detailed research on the global dietary supplements market, and have valued it at US$ 44 Bn in 2021. The market is predicted it to surge at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2031 and attain an estimated value of US$ 93.5 Bn by 2031.Growing interest in a healthy lifestyle is leading to an increase in the consumption of healthy food. Dietary supplements are the best choice for consumers looking to adopt a healthy lifestyle. People across various age groups consume dietary supplements to meet their recommended dietary allowances.Dietary supplements are available in different forms, such tablets, pills, powders, capsules, gelcaps, and liquids. Dietary supplements such as vitamin, botanical, mineral and fatty acid help consumers stay healthy and prevent nutritional deficiency diseases.

