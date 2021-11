Under Armour (NYSE: UA), a sports equipment company that manufactures footwear, sports, and casual apparel, is scheduled to report its fiscal third-quarter results on Tuesday, November 2. We expect Under Armour stock to trade higher post-fiscal Q3 2021 results with revenues and earnings likely beating consensus. After struggling through most of 2020, the company has signaled that its turnaround is in motion during the fiscal first half of 2021. The retailer is working on a multi-pronged approach that includes broadening its appeal in popular categories like running, relaunching an improved North American digital channel, implementing supply constraints to better align distribution with demand, and a restructuring program.

RETAIL ・ 7 DAYS AGO