CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Macquarie: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Middletown Press
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) _ Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (MIC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $2.68 billion, after...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

AMC Expected to See 500 Percent Revenue Jump in Q3 Earnings Report

Christine Short, VP of research at corporate event data firm Wall Street Horizon, joined Cheddar to discuss AMC's upcoming Q3 earnings report. Short said that she expects the movie theater chain to see another quarter of growth with a 500 percent increase in revenue as people continue to return to theaters. She also noted AMC is expected to show a strong Q4 with a return to the $1 billion mark for the first time since before the pandemic and discussed its plans for diversifying revenue streams with retail popcorn sales and accepting bitcoin payments.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Kokomo Perspective

Hot Penny Stocks to Buy Right Now? 3 to Watch Next Week

As we get ready to enter another week of trading penny stocks, investors are excited about how November has gone so far. While it’s hard to say if the rest of the month will be bullish, we do know that there is a lot of bullish sentiment floating around. With Covid cases dropping in many areas of the world, we are seeing a bit of a post-pandemic recovery occurring.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macquarie#Ap#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
wmleader.com

A Giant Fund Bought More Apple, AMD, and Equinix Stock. Here?s What It Sold.

A giant pension made major changes in its U.S.-listed stock investments. (ticker: AAPL) stock, and materially added to investments in. (EQIX) in the third quarter. The pension also slashed a third of its stake in. Simon Property Group. (SPG) during the quarter. PGGM disclosed the stock trades, among others, in...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in November

One company has a very strong moat. The second is the ultimate in defensive investments. The third is Buffett's favorite investment for everyone. With a net worth of $104 billion (as of Nov. 4), Warren Buffett is arguably one of the greatest investors of all time. Since 1995, his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) has netted investors a remarkable 20% average annual return (the S&P 500's was only 10.2%). And even though he's 91 years old, he shows no signs of slowing down.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Where to Invest $100 Right Now

Chegg runs on a subscriber business model that is growing efficiently. Chegg is trading at its lowest price-to-free cash flow in years. Enrollment at colleges and universities has been way down since the transition away from remote learning. Suppose you've got $100 that you don't need at the moment for...
STOCKS
AFP

Cybersecurity firm McAfee to be sold for more than $14 bn

US cybersecurity firm McAfee announced on Monday it will be sold to a group of investors for more than $14 billion, just over a year after going public. The consortium led by Advent International Corporation and Permira Advisers will pay about $12 billion in cash to acquire all of McAfee's outstanding shares, with the cost rising to more than $14 billion when the company's debt is added. The investor group also includes Crosspoint Capital Partners, Canadian pension fund CPP Investments, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund. The sale is the latest episode in the history of the company founded by John McAfee in 1987, the namesake of the antivirus software.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy