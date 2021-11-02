GTA 6 mega leak states game will "take place in 2 time periods"

Being a parody of the United States and American culture is part of the Grand Theft Auto DNA. That said, there have been rumors suggesting Grand Theft Auto VI is, at least partially, taking the series aboard. Over the past couple of years, we've heard a plethora of rumors about the game's setting. Most of these rumors have been in agreement that the main location of the game is Vice City, the series' fictional take on Miami, Florida. That said, what the rest of the map will consist of is where these rumors differentiate. Some claim the game will take place in Flordia and its immediate surrounding area. Others say the map will take players as far west as Los Santos (LA) and as far north as Liberty City (NYC). And there have been others that claim players will travel between South America and Vice City. For now, these are all rumors, but a new Rockstar Games job listing may suggest there may be something to these latter rumors.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO