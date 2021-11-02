CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GTA 6 mega leak states game will "take place in 2 time periods"

By Robert Jones
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite GTA 6 not breaking cover during the recent Grand Theft Auto anniversary celebrations, leaks surrounding the game are continuing to pour out at a fierce rate. Not only have we had details leak out about the game's map size, graphics, music and AI, but we've also had various leaks about...

