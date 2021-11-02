CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MI

Increase in vandalism at Calhoun Co. parks due to ‘social media challenges’

By Michael Oszust
 6 days ago

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after vandals damaged the bathrooms at a park near Battle Creek over the weekend.

On Monday, the Calhoun County Department Parks and Recreation posted on Facebook that the vandalism happened between 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday in the bathrooms at the Historic Bridge Park , located off Wattles Road in Emmett Township, southeast of Battle Creek.

In the post, the parks and recreations department said it’s seeing a rise in reports of vandalism at its parks due to “an increase of social media ‘challenges.’”

Camera footage of the facility was sent to the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety, which is investigating the case.

No surveillance footage has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety at 269.968.9303 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

Kellie Clay
6d ago

makes me mad we have to worry about some people terrorizing such a beautiful and peaceful place

eyes wide open ?
6d ago

hope the footage is enough to recognize them and prosecute them 😡

