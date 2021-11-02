CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

U.S. buys more doses of Lilly’s COVID-19 treatment for $1.29 billion

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) -Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday that the U.S. government bought 614,000 additional doses of its COVID-19 antibody therapy for $1.29 billion. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in September revised its emergency use...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Regeneron says Covid antibody treatment protects for at least 8 months

A synthetic antibody treatment developed by Regeneron reduced the risk of developing symptomatic Covid by more than 80 percent up to eight months after receiving the treatment, the US biotech firm said Monday. The results are "particularly important to those who do not respond to COVID-19 vaccines including people who are immunocompromised," said Myron Cohen, a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill scientist who is leading a government-sponsored study into the treatment. The study included 842 people who received a placebo and 841 who received the treatment, known as REGEN-COV, dosed at 1,200 mg and injected under the skin. During a follow-up period of two to eight months, there were seven Covid cases in the treatment group and 38 in the placebo group, representing a risk reduction of 81.6 percent.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
deseret.com

The truth about Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill

Pfizer revealed a new pill Friday that can cut the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19 by 89%. The Pfizer COVID pill would need to be taken within three days of developing coronavirus symptoms, the company said. Can Pfizer’s pill stop COVID-19 symptoms?. To measure the pill’s...
INDUSTRY
Genetic Engineering News

“Game Changer:” After Vaccines, Pfizer Stakes Claim in COVID-19 Drugs, Too

Less than a year after emerging as the leader (with BioNTech) among COVID-19 vaccine developers, Pfizer has staked a claim to leadership in vanquishing the virus through pills too, setting up a showdown with Merck & Co., and other likely competitors by reporting strong Phase III results for its oral antiviral SARS-CoV-2 treatment.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
TheConversationAU

Nose sprays, needle-free patches, durable immunity: towards the next generation of COVID vaccines

The past 20 months has seen an explosion of vaccine development, with COVID vaccine testing and rollout happening at an unprecedented pace in the face of a global pandemic. There have been absolute triumphs – the fact we have multiple safe, effective vaccines is remarkable – but there have also been challenges. We’ve seen storage and delivery issues, vaccine hesitancy, breakthrough infections and the beginnings of waning immunity. Vaccine innovators around the world have these challenges in their sights. They are already working on the next generation of COVID vaccines. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Doses#Reuters
AFP

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

What if a simple pill could help heal from Covid-19? - They are pills taken orally as soon as the first symptoms of Covid-19 appear, to avoid serious forms of the illness, and therefore hospitalisation.
INDUSTRY
UPI News

Regeneron says antiviral COVID-19 cocktail shows protection after 8 months

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Pharma company Regeneron announced on Monday that a late-stage clinical trial continues to show that its antiviral drug is effective and offers solid immunity against COVID-19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced data from the trial that shows that a single dose of its antibody cocktail, called REGEN-COV, reduced volunteers' risk of contracting COVID-19 by almost 82% between two and eight months after they took the drug.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Jewish Press

Israel Asked Pfizer for Information on Anti-Covid Pill Paxlovid, Weighs Purchase

Israel’s Health Ministry has already contacted the pharmaceutical company Pfizer requesting information on its new drug Paxlovid in order to consider its purchase, Kan 11 News reported Sunday night. According to the report, the pharmacy department at the Health Ministry contacted Pfizer since ministry officials estimate that the new drug is a game-changer, even though it won’t eliminate the need for vaccinations. The new drug does not prevent the disease but can affect its morbidity and mortality.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

FDA Approves Eton's Formulated Topiramate For Seizure, Migraine Treatment

​​​​​​Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ETON) and Azurity Pharmaceuticals Inc have announced that the FDA has approved Eprontia (topiramate) oral solution, 25mg/mL. Eprontia has been approved as a monotherapy for partial-onset or primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in patients 2 years of age and older. The drug has also been approved as...
INDUSTRY
healththoroughfare.com

Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy: a New and Popular Obesity Drug on the Market

Novo Nordisk is a Danish pharmaceutical company that created a weight-loss drug called Wegovy. The demand for the drug has increased after it was approved by the FDA and released on the U.S market. The shortage problems might be resolved by next year. The company’s sales increased by 15% in comparison with 2020.
INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

61K+
Followers
25K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy