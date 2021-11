After taking the first two games of the World Series played in Cobb County, the Atlanta Braves had a chance to officially take out the Houston Astros and end the season if they could make it three straight on Sunday. And they certainly got off to a start that made it look like it’d be more of the same. Tucker Davidson faced only three Astros batters in a scoreless top of the first, and then in the bottom half Atlanta loaded the bases for Adam Duvall, who smashed a first inning grand slam. The Braves had an early 4-0 lead and all of the momentum in the series.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO