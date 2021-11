Ontario County Judge Brian Dennis appointed former Ontario County Sheriff Philip Povero on Monday to serve as Interim Sheriff for Ontario County through December 31, 2022. Following the resignation of former Sheriff Kevin Henderson and his Undersheriff, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office has been led by Chief Deputy John Falbo and the rest of the dedicated Command Staff within the department. The Board of Supervisors would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the Chief Deputy, the Command Staff, and all of the employees of the Sheriff’s Office who have continued to provide critical public safety services under trying conditions during this transition period.

ONTARIO COUNTY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO