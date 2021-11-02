NC State Treasurer calls for investigation into Rural Hall amid town council tumult; $1.5 million allegedly missing

RURAL HALL, N.C. (WGHP) — The State Treasurer has called for an investigation into the finances of a Forsyth County town.

State Treasurer Dale Folwell released a statement calling upon the State Auditor, Beth Wood, to look into Rural Hall’s finances after a few dramatic shakeups in the Forsyth County community’s local government after three of the four members of the town council, as well as the town manager, resigned last month .

According to Treasurer Folwell, the issue he wants the Auditor Wood to investigate are allegations that $1.5 million has disappeared from Rural Hall’s bank account.

“Citizens and property taxpayers deserve to know that governance, competency and transparency exist with the administration of the finances of Rural Hall,” Treasurer Folwell said. “At the end of the day, everyone will benefit if the accusations of financial malfeasance are thoroughly investigated so the town can get on with serving the people.” State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell

For more information, visit www.nctreasurer.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.