Colorado Springs, CO

Two men dead after overnight shooting in east Colorado Springs

By Aubry Tucker
 6 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Two men are dead following a shooting on the east side of Colorado Springs, not far from the airport, according to Colorado Springs Police.

Officers were responding to a report of a shooting in the area on the 4000 block of Fountain Springs Grove. When they arrived they found the two men already dead.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Homicide Assault Unit will assume the investigation. Colorado Springs Police say this is an active investigation in its early stages, and at this time no suspect information is available.

