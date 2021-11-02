Queen Elizabeth II Pays 'Very Personal' Tribute to Prince Philip With Butterfly Brooch
Queen Elizabeth II wore the Onslow Brooch as she sat near a photograph of her late husband, Prince Philip, during her COP26 address to world...www.newsweek.com
Queen Elizabeth II wore the Onslow Brooch as she sat near a photograph of her late husband, Prince Philip, during her COP26 address to world...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0