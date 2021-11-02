CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth II Pays 'Very Personal' Tribute to Prince Philip With Butterfly Brooch

By Jack Royston
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Queen Elizabeth II wore the Onslow Brooch as she sat near a photograph of her late husband, Prince Philip, during her COP26 address to world...

