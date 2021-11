Who will be the lucky new owner of this gorgeous late ‘20s roadster touring car?. Mercedes has been at the top of the line in German engineering for over 100 years due to its role in creating some of the world's most significant automobiles. From luxury automobiles with beautifully crafted leather interiors to racing-inspired coupes who took down some of the most internationally respected brands on all levels. Many enthusiasts love to focus on recent models or classic AMG racing legends from the 1980s. However, there is an entirely different section of the Mercedes following than just the racing fanatics and luxury lunatics. Vintage collectors, these elite members of the car community spend their days researching, finding, and driving their favorite cars from as far back as the 1920s and 1930s. If you happen to be one of those incredibly ambitious individuals, this is the car for you!

