CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Tucker Carlson Says Virginia Election Is a 'Referendum' on Democrat Leadership

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Fox News host suggested the influence of the president and vice president could wane if Terry McAuliffe loses to Glenn...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

Tucker Carlson Is a ‘Manipulative Son of a Bitch’ — and Other Thoughts from Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger is the kind of Republican that Democrats say we need in Congress to put American politics on a more even keel. Throughout Donald Trump’s rise to power, Kinzinger, a 43-year-old Republican representative from Illinois, grew more wary of the president’s willingness to stay inside the boundaries of his executive authority and more convinced that Trump would try to dismantle democratic institutions that got in his way. Kinzinger was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for “incitement of insurrection,” and he’s one of only two Republicans, along with Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), sitting on the House...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blackstone, VA
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Chris Hillman
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
New York Post

Voters to Dems: Drop dead!

From the White House to school boards across America, voters on Tuesday screamed at Democrats: “No!” to reckless spending, meddlesome bureaucrats, bear hugs for criminals, racial fetishism in classrooms and beyond, soaring energy prices, a monthly-average of 179,779 illegal aliens invading the southern “border” on President Joe Biden’s watch, and much more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Post

Imagine if the Virginia governor’s election had been held a week later

President Biden and the Democratic Party had a much-needed great news day on Friday, upsetting the favored political media narrative. Definitive predictions of doom went up in smoke, reminding us how the pack mentality that drives coverage often leads to a cringeworthy disconnect between headlines and reality. Opinions to start...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Virginia governor-elect’s underage son tried to vote on Election Day, officials say

The 17-year-old son of Virginia’s governor-elect Glenn Youngkin tried to vote “on two occasions” during Tuesday’s elections despite being ineligible because of his age, election officials announced.Mr Youngkin defeated Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe in the gubernatorial election on 2 November.His teenage son reportedly walked into a polling place inside the Great Falls Library and presented his driver’s licence to a poll worker when asked for proof of his identity, according to Fairfax County election officials. The voting age is 18 years old, when one must also be registered to vote in order to cast a ballot.“The young man...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Fox News#Gop#The Democratic Party
newstalkflorida.com

Newly Elected Va. Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears Wasted Almost No Time Trolling VP Kamala Harris

Winsome Sears, who was elected Lieutenant Governor of Virginia on Tuesday, took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to troll Vice President Kamala Harris. Following her victory over Democratic opponent Hala Ayala, Sears, a Republican, posted a photoshopped image of her own face on Harris’ body with the caption “We did it, @TeamYoungkin,” congratulating fellow Republican Glenn Youngkin on his victory in Virginia’s gubernatorial election.
VIRGINIA STATE
HuffingtonPost

Republicans Flip Virginia House of Delegates In Devastating Blow To Democrats

Republicans regained majority control of the Virginia House of Delegates in Tuesday’s election, ending Democrats’ brief hold on a chamber they’ve used to score some of the party’s biggest legislative wins nationwide over the last two years. Democratic House of Delegates Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn conceded Friday night that the GOP...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CNN

Glenn Youngkin's underage son was turned away from a voting precinct on Election Day, top county election official says

(CNN) — Glenn Youngkin's 17-year-old son was turned away from a voting precinct on Election Day, the top election official for Fairfax County, Virginia told CNN on Friday. Elections officials were "made aware" on Friday morning of "concerns that a 17 yo male attempted on two occasions to vote on election day," Scott O. Konopasek, the Fairfax County General Registrar, said in a statement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
629K+
Followers
67K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy