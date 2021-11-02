CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Rev. Jesse Jackson hospitalized after fall in DC area

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
WATE
WATE
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UrrRR_0ck0RVnm00

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson was hospitalized Monday in Washington D.C., after falling and hitting his head while helping Howard University students who are protesting living conditions on campus.

A spokesman says the 80-year-old Chicago civil rights leader was entering a campus building when he fell and hit his head.

Bill Clinton back home after hospitalization from infection

Jackson’s staff took him to Howard University Hospital for various tests including a CT scan which came back normal.

Doctors react to Tennessee’s COVID-19 laws passed in the middle of the night

Spokesman Frank Watkins said Jackson would be kept a the hospital overnight for observation. Jackson, who has Parkinson’s disease, has already been hospitalized twice this year, including for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WATE

8 killed when crowd surges stage at Houston music festival

HOUSTON (AP) — Fans attending a Houston music festival surged toward the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott, triggering panic in the crowd of tens of thousands. At least eight people were killed and many more hurt, authorities said. The chaos unfolded Friday evening at Astroworld, a sold-out, two-day event at the NRG […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Chicago, IL
State
Tennessee State
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Washington State
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Tennessee, IL
WATE

WATE

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy