Breaking: Woman Found Dead In Tampa, Police Investigating
TAMPA, FL. – A woman’s body was found early Tuesday morning in Tampa.
Investigators say that just before 6:00 am, police responded to the area of 9th St. and Fairbanks Ave. where the body of a female was located.
We will be updating this story when further details about this death are released this morning. Check back for updates.
