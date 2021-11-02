CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Breaking: Woman Found Dead In Tampa, Police Investigating

By Local News Desk
 6 days ago
TAMPA, FL. – A woman’s body was found early Tuesday morning in Tampa.

Investigators say that just before 6:00 am, police responded to the area of 9th St. and Fairbanks Ave. where the body of a female was located.

We will be updating this story when further details about this death are released this morning. Check back for updates.

