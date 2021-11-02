CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Semi rollover closes two ramps in Overland Park

By Katelyn Brown
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lLUkh_0ck0RPVQ00

A semi crash caused quite a traffic mess in Overland Park Tuesday morning.

According to Overland Park police, the crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the area of westbound Interstate 435 at the U.S. 69 interchange.

The tractor-trailer went out of control and overturned, which blocked access to two different ramps.

The westbound I-435 ramp to U.S. 69 south as well as the northbound U.S. 69 ramp to westbound I-435 were blocked.

Drivers should find an alternate route as cleanup will take some time.

The driver of the semi only received minor injuries.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Accidents
City
Overland Park, KS
Overland Park, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Overland Park, KS
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Police#Rollover#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy