Joe Biden 'Asleep' at Climate Summit Sparks Wave of Criticism and Sympathy

By Khaleda Rahman
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
"America is in crisis, and Joe Biden is asleep at the wheel," House Republicans tweeted after a video showing Biden with his eyes closed during a speech at COP26 went...

Cataldo Giumento
6d ago

He is an embarrassment to America. If this was DJT, they have him on the cross. No one should ever feel sorry for the Bidens. She did it to him, he did it to himself, and unfortunately, us. They have made themselves wealthy through government jobs.

Kathy
6d ago

Never feel sorry for this 🤡. He made millions off the backs of us hard workers and is trashing this wonderful country. Who you should feel sorry for are the people that voted for him. How low are their IQ’s?

Robert Frost
6d ago

Let Joe sleep. Whenever he wakes up he stumbles outside, plays in traffic, breaks things, and burns his neighborhood down, just like his voters did. Let him sleep.

The Independent

Shocked Camilla ‘hasn’t stopped talking about’ hearing Joe Biden ‘break wind’ at Cop26 in Glasgow

Boris Johnson may have hailed Joe Biden as “a big breath of fresh air” – but it appears that events at the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow may have given the Duchess of Cornwall, on some level, grounds to disagree.The US president met with Camilla and various other members of the royal family during a reception at Kelvingrove Art Gallery to mark the summit’s opening night, attended by world leaders.The royals’ diplomatic heft has been on display at the conference in which they have met with willing guests from across the globe, with Prince William claimed to have remarked loudly...
CELEBRITIES
Lancaster Online

Biden’s blunders getting worse (letter)

Every president swears an oath of office to preserve, protect and defend the U.S. Constitution. The Constitution grants the authority and responsibility to the president to protect the security of the United States. I believe we have a lawless president and Cabinet that disregard the safety and welfare of American...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Nikki Haley suggests Biden unfit for office as she calls for older politicians to undergo ‘cognitive test’

Senior Republican and former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley on Thursday called for a “cognitive test” for people in leadership positions and suggested a recheck of ages for people running the country.Ms Haley was answering a question on the concerns around mental health of the US president Joe Biden in an interview on the conservative Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) with host David Brody, who called it a “legitimate topic of conversation”."Well what I’ll tell you is, rather than making this about a person, we seriously need to have a conversation that if you’re gonna have anyone above...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

'Just Put Me In Charge,' Rudy Giuliani Told Donald Trump. 'They Stole This Thing'

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. As the numbers moved towards Joe Biden on November 6, Donald Trump went on a Twitter rampage. His tweets, and those of this closest advisors, fed the belief that the election had been stolen and that Trump was truly the winner.
POTUS
mediaite.com

Pollster That Projected Biden Landslides in States Trump Won Now Finds Him 9 Points Underwater

President Joe Biden holds a nine point deficit in approval among Americans voters, according to an Emerson College poll released Friday. Fifty percent of registered voters said they disapprove of Biden’s job performance, according to the pollster, while 41 percent said they approved. Black voters played an outsized role in bringing Biden’s approval down compared to the beginning of his presidency, Emerson said, with 52 percent saying they approved of his performance, a 20-point decline compared to February. His support from Hispanics, meanwhile, dropped by six points, from 56 percent in February to 50 percent in November.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
