Neighbor charged with assault after attack at Madison BBQ

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man was arrested after a BBQ in Madison turned into an assault case Monday afternoon.

According to police, the victim started to BBQ at an apartment parking lot on Anderson Lane when Christopher Poythress, 32, started arguing with him, acted aggressively and attempted to punch the victim. In defense, officials said the victim then hit Poythress with an open hand.

Christopher Poythress (CREDIT: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to an affidavit, the victim thought the argument was over, but Poythress came back with two kitchen knives from his apartment. The victim then reportedly ran to his apartment in fear and grabbed a baseball bat. As he returned to the parking lot, police said Poythress was near the victim’s apartment until he realized he had a baseball bat. The victim then ran inside his apartment and called the police.

When officials arrived on the scene, they say they found knives on Poythress’ washing machine in his apartment. A witness also confirmed the victim’s claims. Poythress reportedly told police the victim started the argument, and he grabbed the knives to protect himself.

Officials arrested Poythress shortly after for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

