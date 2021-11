INDIANAPOLIS - During the pandemic, the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles looked for new ways to streamline the roughly 6 million vehicle registration renewals it manages every year. The BMV looked to the cloud and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) for some high-tech help that Chief Communication and Engagement Officer Susie Guyer says has been a game changer in helping to reduce wait times. She says the platform has grown significantly during the pandemic with more than 1.4 million users.

