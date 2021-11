It’s time to go old school when pitting movie monsters against one another, and yes, I will be taking into account what has been added to each character over the years in terms of what gives one the advantage and one the disadvantage. It’s fair to say that every writer that’s taken hold of these legends has altered them in some way or another, but when looking at their various strengths and weaknesses this feels like another close bout in which all three might walk away, or at least one or two of them might be able to escape after taking heavy damages. Of course, if we’re talking a deathmatch to the end, there are going to be a good number of reasons why it might be tough to call. There are plenty of special abilities that each combatant possesses however that would give a distinct advantage in various situations. The terrain might not matter quite as much, but the time of day certainly would since nighttime would favor Dracula and the Wolfman since Frankenstein’s monster can function pretty much whenever.

