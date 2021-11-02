CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 2-Suez Canal October revenue up 12.4%, says canal authority chairman

 6 days ago

(Adds revenue detail)

Cairo, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Suez Canal achieved October revenue of $551 million, the canal authority’s chairman, Osama Rabie, said on Tuesday.

The monthly revenue from transit through the canal increased 12.4% year on year, he added.

The canal’s revenue reached $5.2 billion from Jan. 1 to the end of October, up from 4.6 billion in the same period last year, Rabie said.

