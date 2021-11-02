CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

U.S. natgas futures rise 3% on profit taking, strong LNG demand

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 3% on Tuesday as short sellers took some profits after the contract dropped about 16% during the prior three sessions and as higher global prices keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong. That price increase came despite rising output and forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand next week than previously expected. In October, global gas prices soared to record highs as utilities scramble for LNG cargoes to refill low stockpiles in Europe and meet rising demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China. U.S. futures also climbed, reaching a 12-year high in early October, on expectations LNG demand will remain strong for many months. Price gains in the United States, however, were restrained compared with overseas markets because the United States has more than enough gas in storage for winter and ample production to meet domestic and export demand. Prices in Europe and Asia were about five times higher than in the United States. Analysts expect U.S. gas inventories will top 3.6 trillion cubic feet (tcf) by the start of the winter heating season in November, which they said would be a comfortable level even though it falls shy of the five-year average of 3.7 tcf. U.S. stockpiles were currently about 3% below the five-year average for this time of year. In Europe, analysts said stockpiles were about 15% below normal. Front-month gas futures rose 15.3 cents, or 3.0%, to $5.339 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 6:57 a.m. EDT (1057 GMT). On Monday, the contract closed at its lowest since Oct. 21. Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 94.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October. That compares with a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019. Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would hold around 96.4 bcfd this week and next. The forecast for next week was much lower than what Refinitiv projected on Monday. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 11.0 bcfd so far in November, up from 10.5 bcfd in October. That compares with a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April. With gas prices near $23 per mmBtu in Europe and $29 in Asia, versus around $5 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce. But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States has the capacity to turn only about 10.5 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to the export plants is used to fuel equipment that produces the LNG. Global markets will have to wait until later this year to get more, when the sixth liquefaction train at Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass and Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana are expected to start producing LNG in test mode. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Oct 29 Oct 22 Oct 29 average (Forecast) (Actual) Oct 29 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 55 87 -27 38 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,603 3,548 3,924 3,712 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -2.9% -3.4% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2020 (2016-2020) Henry Hub 5.32 5.19 2.87 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 22.76 23.18 4.84 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 29.21 30.00 6.80 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 241 241 178 234 243 U.S. GFS CDDs 9 9 24 17 16 U.S. GFS TDDs 250 250 212 251 259 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.8 95.6 95.9 90.1 84.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.4 7.6 7.8 7.9 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 102.1 103.1 103.6 98.1 92.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.9 2.3 2.5 2.8 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.2 5.6 5.9 5.4 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 10.7 11.0 11.1 10.3 4.6 U.S. Commercial 7.4 9.2 10.0 9.9 11.1 U.S. Residential 9.2 12.6 14.5 13.9 16.5 U.S. Power Plant 26.1 25.7 22.9 25.0 24.5 U.S. Industrial 21.9 22.9 22.5 23.3 23.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 2.1 2.0 2.1 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 71.4 77.4 76.8 79.0 82.5 Total U.S. Demand 90.2 96.3 96.4 97.5 94.7 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.22 5.49 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.98 4.34 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.82 6.67 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.74 4.29 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 5.05 5.17 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 5.26 4.75 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.54 6.50 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.23 4.87 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 65.75 68.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 52.50 50.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 56.00 51.79 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 60.88 74.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 67.00 75.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 68.00 74.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino) (Reporting by Scott DiSavino)

Reuters

U.S. natgas futures edge up on cooler forecasts, record LNG exports

Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up on Monday on forecasts for cooler weather and higher demand next week than previously expected. Traders also noted U.S. prices rose as a 4% increase in European gas prices for December and the start of a new liquefaction terminal in Louisiana boosted U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to a record high. That U.S. price rise came despite an increase in output and ample amounts of gas in storage for the winter. In October, global gas prices soared to record highs as utilities around the world scrambled for LNG cargoes to refill low stockpiles in Europe and meet rising demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China. Analysts have said European inventories were about 15% below normal for this time of year versus just 3% below normal in the United States. U.S. futures also climbed in October, reaching a 12-year high early in the month, on expectations LNG demand will remain strong for many months. Price gains in the United States however were restrained compared with overseas markets, because the United States has more than enough gas in storage for winter and ample production to meet domestic and export demand. Gas prices in Europe and Asia were still trading about five times higher than in the United States. Front-month gas futures were up 2.8 cents, or 0.5%, at $5.544 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 7:49 a.m. EDT (1249 GMT). As the amount of gas in U.S. stockpiles kept rising, speculators last week cut their net long positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for a fifth week to their lowest since June 2020, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 95.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019. On a daily basis, output reached 97.4 bcfd on Saturday, topping the prior daily record of 96.6 bcfd in November 2019. Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 97.0 bcfd this week to 105.8 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally colder and homes and businesses crank up their heaters. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv projected on Friday. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 11.0 bcfd so far in November, up from 10.5 bcfd in October. That compares with a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April. Feed gas to Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass LNG export plant in Louisiana hit a record 4.4 bcfd on Friday as the facility's sixth liquefaction train started producing its first LNG. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Nov 5 Oct 29 Nov 5 average (Forecast) (Actual) Nov 5 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 12 63 2 25 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,623 3,611 3,926 3,737 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -3.1% -2.7% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2020 (2016-2020) Henry Hub 5.62 5.52 2.87 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 25.99 25.05 4.84 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 31.62 32.01 6.80 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 252 235 211 271 272 U.S. GFS CDDs 7 9 22 12 12 U.S. GFS TDDs 259 244 233 283 284 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 95.4 96.6 97.0 89.2 84.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.7 8.0 8.0 7.1 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 103.1 104.6 104.9 96.3 92.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 2.8 2.8 2.5 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.5 5.5 5.7 5.6 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 10.8 11.2 11.4 10.5 4.6 U.S. Commercial 9.4 9.4 12.2 9.1 11.1 U.S. Residential 13.0 13.4 18.4 13.0 16.5 U.S. Power Plant 27.7 25.3 24.6 25.5 24.5 U.S. Industrial 23.0 22.4 23.5 22.7 23.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.1 2.3 2.1 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 80.1 77.5 85.9 77.3 82.5 Total U.S. Demand 98.8 97.0 105.8 95.9 94.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Nov 12 Nov 5 Oct 29 Oct 22 Oct 15 Wind 12 9 14 11 12 Solar 3 2 3 3 3 Hydro 6 6 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 3 3 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 37 40 38 38 38 Coal 19 19 18 19 21 Nuclear 20 19 19 19 18 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.51 5.73 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 5.92 5.43 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.38 6.00 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.64 5.18 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 5.20 5.54 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 5.20 5.75 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.40 5.80 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.80 5.11 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 57.00 65.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 49.75 52.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 49.13 60.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 62.00 52.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 49.25 61.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 51.25 55.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jan Harvey)
