Matt Tuck might be the world’s most unassuming frontman in metal. Onstage with his band Bullet for My Valentine, he’s a maelstrom of flailing limbs and hair. But in person, the singer is so reserved that the bartender mistakes our conversation for a job interview. After more than 20 years in music, he remains something of an enigma. Tuck’s social media accounts are dedicated to band updates, offering virtually no clues as to the goings-on in his personal life or, say, what he likes to eat for lunch. He’s hardly an Ozzy or a Lemmy. But he likes it that...

ROCK MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO