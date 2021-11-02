Today in history: Nov. 2

U.S. Air Force Capt. Lance P. Sijan exemplified what it means to live by a warrior ethos, leaving behind a heroic legacy of tough-mindedness, tireless motivation, an unceasing vigilance, and a willingness to sacrifice one’s life for their country.
Brett Fieldcamp explores a new temporary exhibit at Oklahoma City Museum of Art of more than 90 paintings from the National Academy of Design.
The post OKCMOA presents national and artistic history with ‘For America’ appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
If you’re a Marine Corps aviator, you’ve likely heard tales of Col. Gregory “Pappy” Boyington, one of the service’s greatest pilots. Boyington’s exploits during World War II became so famous that they were made into a TV show. But behind the scenes, his leadership vastly helped the Allies in the...
Comments / 0