Dr. Steven Blatt is professor of pediatrics and director of ENHANCE Health Care Services for Children in Foster Care at Upstate Medical University. During the pandemic, residents of Onondaga County have experienced firsthand how effective government working with dedicated healthcare professionals can provide world-class medical care and essential services to our community. As a pediatrician at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital, I am proud by what we have accomplished, but not one bit surprised. This is just the latest of many examples of what occurs here on a daily basis.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO