Lions Recap, Flower Power & Chargers Preview | Diehard Eagles (Ep. 47)

By Diehard Eagles
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLions Recap, Flower Power & Chargers Preview | Diehard Eagles. The guys (@DieHardEagles52) celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles big blowout victory 44-6 over the Detroit Lions. Why did it take Nick Sirianni so long to run the ball? How is Miles Sanders feeling being left out of the running onslaught. The Eagles...

