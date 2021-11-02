GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) Guidance Appears Too Light for Investors, Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equalweight

Raymond James analyst Samuel Darkatsh downgraded Interface (NASDAQ: TILE) from Market Perform to Outperform, PT $19.00. The analyst comments "Our call is straightforward; business conditions have now clearly stabilized (four of the last five quarters have shown sequentially strengthening growth rates on a two-year stack), and the forward FCF yield is compelling at ~10% (which should be sustainable, as forward cap-ex needs are limited given plenty of slack capacity). Two potential catalysts include a pivot towards share repurchases within the next few quarters as well as a permanent CEO announcement. Worries generally revolve around end market uncertainty (~47% exposure to corporate office verticals) and timing around price-cost."

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO