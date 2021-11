LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A Lincoln woman was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine mixture. Court documents state that Kelly J. Jablonski, 42, was sentenced to eight years and one month in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. Following her release from prison, documents reveal she will also serve a three-year term of supervised release.

