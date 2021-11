So, here we are! The Atlanta Braves are in the World Series and after taking on one monumental task in pitching to the Dodgers’ lineup, they are moving on to another task that figures to be just as tough, if not tougher. The Astros have been crushing the ball all season and it’s clearly translated into Postseason success since they’re the ones who the Braves will be facing in this year’s Fall Classic.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO