Ole Miss breaks ground on new STEM-focused Duff Center

According to the university, the center will help prepare more students for an increasingly STEM-focused job market.

OXFORD, Miss. — The University of Mississippi broke ground Friday on the Duff Center, a facility designed to boost science, technology, engineering and mathematics education.

The project is the largest single construction project ever on the Oxford campus, according to Ole Miss.

Jim and Thomas Duff, brothers and owners of Duff Capital Investors, committed $26 million to building the new facility.

Construction crews have already begun work at the site on All-American Drive across from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, the university said.

Chancellor Glenn Boyce said the facility, whose official name is the Jim and Thomas Duff Center for Science and Technology Innovation, will not only have an impact on campus, but also on the state, nation and global scale.

According to the university, the center will help prepare more students for an increasingly STEM-focused job market.

The building will house classrooms and labs for biology, chemistry, computer science, engineering and physics.

The 202,000-square-foot facility will also feature technology-enabled active learning, a 3D visualization lab, and fabrication and testing equipment in addition to additional traditional lab space, according to Ole Miss.

