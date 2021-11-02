CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Palmdale city leaders oppose LA County vaccine requirements

By Leo Stallworth
ABC7
ABC7
 6 days ago

The city of Palmdale is pushing back against Los Angeles County's vaccine requirements.

Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer spoke with Eyewitness News on Monday following a recent Palmdale City Council vote against mask and vaccine mandates.

The mayor argued that whether for medical, religious or personal reasons, no city employee or resident should be forced to get vaccinated.

"If you are going to simply categorize it as strongly held religious beliefs, someone that doesn't want to get it will simply fill in that blank," Hofbauer said. "Let's call a spade a spade. If you don't want to get the shot, you don't want to get the shot. I think that's good enough reason for me."

The city of Palmdale has roughly more than 300 employees. The mayor said most of them are vaccinated, and those who are not can get tested twice a week at the free county clinic. The mayor said if someone chooses not to get vaccinated for whatever reason, he will not fire the employee.

"I don't think that the city manager would do that, especially based on the council's pretty solid and stated opinion on this issue," Hofbauer said.

The mayor said he's not encouraging residents to defy the mask and vaccine mandates, but the city is instructing the city attorney to investigate means of legally challenging the L.A. County Public Health Department's orders regarding vaccination and how the council could best state its stand against them.

Palmdale resident Lynsey Freeze is fully vaccinated, but she sides with the city against mandating employees be immunized.

Freeze said if someone is comfortable without their mask, then they should not wear it.

"Personally, I do what I'm told, but I know everybody has their own thoughts and I just hate to see people lose their jobs," Freeze said.

Other Palmdale residents had mixed feelings.

"I think people are still getting sick and still spreading, so I think we should be a little more cautious," said resident Jeff Mills.

Resident Jeff Logan believes getting vaccinated is a personal choice.

Comments / 52

cindy Chambers
6d ago

In 2020 we paid cash for a new van not in Palmdale because auto dealers did not enforce mask mandates properly. Dealer down the hill drove our new cargo van to us with masks. Just refused over $2,000 job for my roof repair by contractor who refused to wear a mask. Decided not to shop at places that don't have mask mandates. So, yes, money talks and we will do our shopping in Lancaster, instead of Palmdale, if they won't support mask or vaccine mandates. Be safe and protect your community and others with masks, if you care.

Reply(13)
6
Joanne Fern
6d ago

I know the consequences and I refuse to be vaccinated for a virus that is almost certain with a good immune system you get sick and either live or die. just like the flu vaccine I've never had it and I don't catch the flu yet people around me can have the flu.

Reply
6
Charmain Rhaburn
6d ago

Good for you Mayor. Stand up for peoples rights, not for them to be taken away.

Reply(3)
15
 

