Vin Diesel took to Instagram on Sunday to ask Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to bury their feud and return to the “Fast and Furious” franchise. The two actors fell out back in 2016, clashing during the making of “The Fate of the Furious.” Diesel, who also serves as a producer on the films, said he is ready to bury the hatchet. “My little brother Dwayne… the time has come,” he wrote. “The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by...

